People of Gujarat are frustrated, waiting for an honest party: AAP Gujarat President

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat President Gopal Italia on Sunday said that the people of the state are frustrated and were waiting for an honest party and with the arrival of both AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the hopes of the people have increased.

The AAP Gujarat President said, "With the arrival of both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat, the hopes of the people of Gujarat have increased. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has done nothing in all these years, education is in bad shape, people have seen the health system during the time of Corona and till two days ago, farmers were agitating. Despite BJPs' rule in the state for 27 years, the people of the state are frustrated and were waiting for an honest party."

On BJP's allegation of having a "paid" crowd during Kejriwal's roadshow, Italia said, "If they believe that we have paid people to come to the roadshow, then why are they running like cowards from MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections?"

"Making false allegations and rhetoric statements is a different thing. If you are strong on the ground- level, then why are you running away from elections and why are you tearing our posters?" asked the AAP leader.

"They tore our posters by bringing the municipal vehicles. Why is he scared of the photos of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann? Money does not bring crowds. There was an apprehension that they would attack Arvind Kejriwal here, but it did not happen, it is a good thing. The police also had the information of it and we thank the police for handling it well," he added.

On asking about the face of AAP in Gujarat, the Italia said, "Our face is the public, the elections are fought by the people."

When asked about AAP's poll issues in Gujarat, he said, "There is nothing magical about the issues here. Despite the rule of so many years, a good education has not been made available to the children. It has been privatized, parents are tired of paying fees, and schools do not listen to them. No matter how much you educate your children, there is no employment."

He further added, "There is no proper treatment in the hospital, no work is done in the government offices without giving bribe."

The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank.

( With inputs from ANI )

