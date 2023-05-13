"People replied to BJP's drama by votes": BJD leader after party retains Jharsuguda assembly seat

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 : Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the result of Jharsuguda assembly bypolls, saying people replied to BJP's "drama" over the death of late Health Minister Naba Kishor Das.

"Opposition BJP enacted drama over the death of former Health Minister Naba Kishor Das, but people of Jharsuguda replied by voting in favour of Deepali Das," Mishra said.

He further said that what the late minister did for the state, his daughter Dipali's Das who was the BJD candidate, is following the same.

"Former Jharsuguda MLA and sitting cabinet minister Naba Kishore Das had developed his constituency in each corner and now his daughter Deepali Das will serve the people of Jharsuguda assembly constituency," Mishra added.

Dipali Das defeated her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes, the Election Commission said.

Das secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, while Tripathy bagged 58,477 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey came third with 4,496 votes, the Election Commission official said.

Dipali is the daughter of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, whose assassination in January allegedly by a police officer necessitated the by-poll.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor