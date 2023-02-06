People will end this misrule: HDK slams Bommai after BJP MLA claims graft in govt tenders

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a series of tweets on Monday, attacked his successor Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of irregularities in government projects made by BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekar.

The ruling party MLA had alleged irregularities in multiple projects commissioned by the state Water Resources department amounting to Rs 22,200 crores.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter on Monday claiming the CM's fellow party MLA had given a certificate for the BJP government.

"While the Opposition parties say the state government has fallen into the pit of corruption, your own party MLA is saying the same," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Gulihatti Shekar reportedly complained to the Additional Secretary of the Department that there had been serious lapses in issuing tenders for multiple projects of the Water Resources department, claiming that the tendering process should be cancelled immediately.

"This must be the height of blasphemy," Kumaraswamy tweeted, in a dig at the BJP government.

"What else could be the reason for an (BJP) MLA to allege that an illegal meeting was held before tendering for the scheduled works? Is it because he did not receive a commission or is it treason?" the former CM tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Without maintaining transparency, tenders for works worth thousands of crores of rupees awarded in a few days, flouting all the rules."

"The people who vested power in such incompetent people are now waiting for the upcoming elections to give their verdict. People will end this misrule," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due in April-May, this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

