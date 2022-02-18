Perceptible drop in Imran's popularity, Nawaz Sharif leads in Pak provinces
By IANS | Published: February 18, 2022 03:06 PM2022-02-18T15:06:04+5:302022-02-18T15:20:31+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 18 There is a perceptible drop in the popularity of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ...
New Delhi, Feb 18 There is a perceptible drop in the popularity of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an opinion survey, which also revealed that opposition PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is leading in popularity ratings in Punjab province at 58 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app