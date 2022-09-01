Pilot camp in Rajasthan plans major show of strength on his birthday

Jaipur, Sep 1 In a major development which might disappoint Gehlot camp, the Pilot camp in Rajasthan has planned a major show of strength this year on his birthday which falls on September 7. However, as former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is visiting Kanyakumari to join Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is starting from September 7, this programme will be organised on September 6, confirmed sources.

A day before the birthday of Pilot, his supporters are preparing to gather in large numbers in Jaipur.

Amidst the changed circumstances, this time, the show of strength by Pilot camp on the birthday has a strong political meaning.

Two years after the Corona period, this time there is no restriction on crowd gathering, so Pilot supporters are trying to mobilise in large numbers. Last year, amid the restrictions because of Covid-19, Pilot met his supporters outside the Civil Lines bungalow.

This time, preparations are on for a big event. Arrangements are also being made for blood donation and tree plantation programmes across the state. Pilot supporters are going to organise birthday programmes in every district.

This became crucial as sources said that a final decision may be taken soon on giving power or role to Sachin Pilot as he has not held any post for more than two years. Sources said that on the basis of recommendations made by the Conciliation Committee, the high command has given assurance of giving him a respectable responsibility, so his supporters are now waiting for the same.

Pilot's birthday is being discussed all around because of its crucial timing as the process is starting with the release of notification to elect the national President of Congress on September 22 this month.

Politics has also heated up in the Rajasthan Congress regarding who comes on the election of the national President of the party. There are speculations that chief minister Ashok Gehlot might be elected for the post of national President.

With the announcement of the Congress President's election programme, the Pilot group has become active in Rajasthan. MLAs supporting Pilot have intensified the demand to make him chief minister. Further Pilot said on Wednesday that everyone will have to follow the instructions to the high command which have further fuelled possibilities of major changes in organisation.

