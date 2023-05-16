Pilot repeats his 3 demands, 15-day ultimatum to Rajasthan govt on Twitter too

Jaipur, May 16 After giving an ultimatum to the Rajasthan government to fulfil his three demands in 15-day tenure during the culmination of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Congress leader and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday repeated the same demands on twitter too.

Pilot on his twitter handle said, "We have placed three demands in the Jan Sangharsh Sabha: A high-level committee should be formed to investigate the corruption in the Vasundhara government. Due to frequent incidents of corruption and paper leaks, clear institutional criteria and transparency should be ensured for the reorganisation and selection process of the current RPSC. Proper financial compensation to the youth affected by the paper leak."

"Till the end of the month, appropriate steps will be awaited to be taken on these important demands related to the people of the state," Pilot said triggering further speculation on his next step if government fails to implement it.

Meanwhile, Gehlot camp ministers, mainly state minister Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat and Subhash Garg, counterattacked Pilot over one or the issue.

Didwana MLA Chetan Dudi accused Pilot of misleading the youth.

Minister Subhash Garg has accused Pilot of taking 'monetary gains (supari) to ensure that Gehlot government does not come to power again.

Garg tweeted: "Whether the high command knows this thing or not, who has taken 'supari' to ensure that the government does not repeat? The environment created in the state after the budget and inflation relief camp campaign is not being embraced by those who have taken supari."

"There is the biggest Sanjeevani scam in Rajasthan, houses of lakhs of people were looted in it. The name of the prime accused in the Sanjeevani scam was not even mentioned in the rally and after the rally, the prime accused tweets praising Pilot. This is the truth of today's rally, because friendship is there since the time of Manesar," said Dudi making an indirect attack on alleged Pilot- Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's "connivance".

Dudi posted: The three issues raised by Pilot are impractical and beyond understanding. "Don't you know that RPSC is an independent constitutional body which can never be dissolved? Why are you confusing the youth, he questioned Pilot."

Dudi further wrote: "Pilot sir, tell which cases of Vasundhara government are still pending.. Which one you want to get investigated."

"Because as soon as the government came, first of all these matters have been settled by the High Court and the Supreme Court. All mines have also been cancelled," Dudi added.

"In Rajasthan, more than 150 people have been jailed for paper leak. Special law and STF has been made on paper leak. Exam fees have been returned for not being able to conduct competitive exams here. Now one time registration has been implemented in government recruitment. After this no fee will be charged for the examinations, he added.

Dudi wrote: "The demand for compensation on paper leak is only for his false praise, because this does not happen in any state."

Till date no leader in history has made such a demand as strict actions have been taken on paper leak in Rajasthan. It has not happened in any other state. These youths know very well, he added further.

