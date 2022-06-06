Pilot visits Punjab, meets family of slain singer Moosewala

Jaipur, June 6 Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family of slain Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala in his native village in Punjab's Mansa.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, a day after his security cover was removed by the Punjab government.

Talking to the media, Pilot said that the killings in Punjab have to stop as such incidents are being carried out to instil fear among the people of the border state.

"Drug mafia, terrorists, gangsters have set their foot in (in Punjab)... Centre and state should probe it (Sidhu Moosewala's death) and act against the culprits. We should all take a vow that we will never allow terrorism to set its foot in Punjab again," he said, seeking strict punishment to those responsible for the killing of Moosewala.

