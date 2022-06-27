Pinarayi Vijayan is suffering from dementia: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said that it appears that Vijayan is suffering from dementia as he has forgotten all events of the past and is "accusing us of misbehaving in the assembly".

Vijayan, on Monday, faced the media after several weeks and spoke for a long time taking a few questions.

On Monday, the assembly was able to conduct its business for just 10 minutes during the Question Hour. After reconvening, when the Speaker asked the opposition to present their motion for an adjournment, they continued their sloganeering and entered the Well of the House. Vijayan later told the media that such a thing has never happened in the history of the assembly.

Reacting to this, Satheesan said Vijayan perhaps has forgotten what happened in the assembly in 2015 when the then CPI-M led opposition went berserk and caused damage to the assembly.

"We do not wish to learn from Vijayan how to behave. The CPI-M is known for not owning up to their crimes. They have denied that they have a role in the murder of T.P. Chandrasekheran, Jayakrishnan and several others. They have done the same after first agreeing to vandalise Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad. They now say it was the Congress workers who destroyed the picture of Mahatma Gandhi that was placed there," said Satheesan, and added that no one has forgotten the numerous instances when he attacked the media and even abused a senior editor of a leading vernacular daily.

Satheesan said that he and all the Congress leaders are always ready to speak to the media unlike Vijayan whose rare press briefings are like 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he speaks most of the time and takes just 2 or 3 questions and then leaves.

Satheesan said that Vijayan was blatantly lying on Monday when he said our national president Sonia Gandhi did not meet Zakia Jafri, the widow of slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri.

"It's really unfortunate that Vijayan is blatantly lying about this and it's surprising that he is blurting out wrong things and he should ensure that he has proper staff to feed him the correct information," he added.

