Pinarayi Vijayan talks about 'federalism' in his I-Day speech

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday used his Independence Day speech to state that the very existence of the nation is centered around the principles of federalism.

He was the chief guest at the impressive parade that was held as part of the 75th anniversary of Independence. Vijayan took the salute at the parade held here next door to his office at the Central Stadium.

Incidentally, Vijayan of late has been critical of the Centre and when it came to clearing of certain proposals, he reminded the Centre of federalism.

And, on Monday again he used his address on Independence Day to advocate for federalism.

"The existence of the nation is centered around the principles of federalism. A strong Centre and happy states besides the local self government institutions turning into local governments is the foundation of federalism. Taking good care of the economy is also part of federalism and when there are enough funds available for taking forward development, then only the benefits of federalism will reach the people," said Vijayan, clearly making his intent clear.

While Vijayan took the salute here, his cabinet colleagues did the same at the 13 other district headquarters of the state, where similar parades were also held.

Meanwhile across the states, colourful parades and flag hoisting were held at educational institutions, and various other organisations.

