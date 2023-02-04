Piyush Goyal 'avoids' questions on graft allegations against BJP govt in K'taka

Bengaluru, Feb 4 Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Saturday did not provide straight answers to the questions posed by the media about graft allegations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka, including the much-discussed "40 per cent commission charges".

Goyal ducked questions on corruption by mediapersons, stating the matter could be discussed later and "it is time to discuss the Budget".

However, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to end corruption in the country.

"Any allegation on the government will be probed. PM Modi will initiate action on 40 per cent commission charges. He has decided to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka," the Minister said.

"We will not let corruption be practiced in the state. The people will not bother about the propaganda by the Congress party. The people will give BJP power in the upcoming assembly elections. The cabinet expansion is left to the CM Basavaraj Bommai," he maintained.

Talking about the collapse of shares in the Adani group, Goyal said that the share market regulatory authorities will look into the matter.

The SBI and LIC have given their opinion already and stated that their investments are intact. He refused to comment on whether the issue of collapse of shares by the Adani group is being used to target PM Modi.

Commenting on rumours of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa being snubbed, he maintained that Yediyurappa is the supreme and senior leader in the party.

He is also a member of the Central Parliamentary Committee.

"He will play an important role in all decisions of the party. The party is treating him with all respect and dignity presently and he will be treated the same in the future also. The elections will be fought under his guidance," he stated.

