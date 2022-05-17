Planting of stories by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse: Congress

New Delhi, May 17 The Congress has come out in strong defence of P. Chidambaram after

the CBI conducted searches at multiple premises belonging to him and his MP son Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday in connection with a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said: "Mr. @PChidambaram_IN is a Nationalist & a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable."

He alleged that CBI is planting story to malign him. "To plant source based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister & Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse."

Reacting to the raids, Karti Chidambaram slammed the agency saying that he has lost count of the number of searches, adding "must be record".

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record." he tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at nine locations belonging to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his father and former union minister P. Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

According to information, the federal probe agency is conducting raids at Odisha, Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi and Chennai in a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

"The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies, was registered a few days back. The dealing took place in 2010-2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram," said a source.

