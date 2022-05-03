Play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers against azan, appeals Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers on May 4.

"We had already conveyed to the government to remove the loudspeakers by May 4. However, the government stands very feeble on this issue. In our country, many are giving references of the Supreme Court order. Due to the loudspeakers being used under the name of religion, the elderly, the sick, children, students etc are definitely disturbed and keeping this issue in mind, the Supreme Court has taken a decision," said Thackeray in an open letter.

As per this order, loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 pm to 6 am. Every religion can use the loudspeakers only for the duration of their festival days. It is not supposed to be used for 365 days. If you need to use the loudspeaker, permission has to be taken on a daily basis, said the MNS chief.

"The loudspeakers are unauthorized. In fact, many of the masjids too are unauthorized. How is it possible that the government has given authorized permissions to unauthorized Masjids to use loudspeakers? And if permissions are being granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permission to play the loudspeakers. Basically, this is not a religious issue but a social one. People of every religion of this country are exposed to noise pollution," he said.

"If steps are taken to turn this social issue into a religious one, then we too can give a befitting reply. I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the Loudspeakers! That's when they will realize, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!" Thackeray appealed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Police registered a case against Thackeray over his speech at a rally held in Aurangabad on May 1. Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally.

Following this heavy police deployment has been made outside the MNS chief's Shivaji Park residence in Mumbai.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I will not listen from the fourth day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

The Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, when gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor