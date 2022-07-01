Plea in SC seeks withdrawal of observation by judge in Nupur Sharma case

New Delhi, July 1 A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court demanding withdrawal of Justice Surya Kant's observations made during the hearing of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's case regarding clubbing of all FIRs in connection with her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The letter petition filed by Ajay Gautam, addressed to the Chief Justice of India, said: "It has not been proved in any court of law that the statement made by Nupur Sharma is incorrect. Because telling the truth which is documented and acknowledged by clerics and society is not an offence."

The plea sought a direction to the bench headed by Justice Surya Kant to withdraw the observations in the matter of Nupur Sharma so that she gets a chance of fair trial.

The plea added that observations made by the court directly affect/effect the merit of the case and in the mind of the trial court which deprives Nupur Sharma from fair trial and natural justice. The plea sought a direction to declare the observation made by Justice Surya Kant in the matter uncalled for.

The plea said: "It is submitted that news has been flashed through all media channels that court has made following observation about Nupur Sharma as under I. Nupur Sharma is responsible for Udaipur murder case II. She is responsible for fire in country III. She tender apology before TV unconditionally. She hurt the religious sentiments of a particular country V. Whatever happened in the country, Nupur Sharma is only responsible. VI. Police failed to arrest Nupur Sharma...."

Earlier, during the day the Supreme Court minced no words in slamming suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. It said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is "obstinate and arrogant".

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma, mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala seeking transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi. However, the bench reprimanded Sharma for making irresponsible comments against a religion during a TV debate. It said, "These remarks are very disturbing...shows her arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks?" Singh pointed at the written apology issued by her.

Sharma had moved the top court seeking transfer of several FIRs, registered against her in many states for alleged remarks to Delhi for investigation. She contended she is constantly facing life threats from unsocial elements despite withdrawing her comments.

