“Please do not edit Mamata’s picture like you did after Patna meeting”: BJP jibes at CPI(M) ahead of opposition meet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 : A war of words has taken place in West Bengal ahead of the second opposition meet in Bengaluru with Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) locking their horns in the state.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul took a jibe at the CPI (M), asking not to ‘remove’ its rival TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee’s picture from its mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ after the opposition meeting.

Ganashakti, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI-M’s West Bengal unit, which is now run by a trust purportedly did not feature West Bengal Chief Minister picture after the first opposition meeting which was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

Sharing the front page of the CPI (M) mouthpiece, Paul said, “Why is @MamataOfficial ‘s picture MISSING after PATNA meeting?? Why do you need to hide her GANASHAKTI picture from your comrades?”

Want to see pictures of @SitaramYechury,@RahulGandhi @MamataOfficial having dinner in Bangaluru on the front page of GANASHAKTI tomorrow Hope @salimdotcomrade will not be ashamed to show it to your comrades Please do not edit Manata’s picture like you did after Patna meeting pic.twitter.com/fEqw4JByXv — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) July 17, 2023

She further asked that what will be CPI (M)’s stand after today’s opposition parties dinner that will be held in Bengaluru.

“@cpimspeak says MAMATA has blood. What is your stand after tonight’s DINNER COMRADE?? Will you still say your alliance partner TMC is DEMOCRATIC??” she added.

Paul further said that she wanted to see CPI (M) President Sitharam Yechury, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee having dinner in Bangaluru on the front page of ‘GANASHAKTI’ tomorrow.

“Please do not edit Mamata’s picture like you did after Patna meeting,” she added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) West Bengal Secretary Md Salim, in response to Agnimitra Paul shared picture of Mamata Banerjee and the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi together and captioned it “greetings after Gujarat genocide”.

Greetings after #GujaratGenocide pic.twitter.com/9EDiH5CFaS— Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) July 17, 2023

“Latest at Nabanna. Reviewing resurgence of Left,” he further said with picture of Banrjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Latest at Nabanna.Reviewing resurgence of Left. pic.twitter.com/6cW4a1vYjj— Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) July 17, 2023

Further, targeting Congress and TMC, BJP's Paul asked whether Sonia Gandhi will question Mamata Banerjee over alleged murders of Congress workers during recently conducted panchayat polls.

“Relationship between @MamataOfficial &Sonia Gandhi seems to be extremely cordial. Today both will have meeting over dinner. Will she raise questions on @INCIndia workers murder in West Bengal?,” she said.

