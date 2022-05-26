PM calls for liberating Telangana from family-rule, appeasement

Hyderabad, May 26 Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for liberating Telangana from family rule and appeasement.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers at Begumpet Airport, he said dynastic politics and family-centric parties are the biggest enemy of democracy and youth of the country.

He appealed to people of Telangana to carry forward the movement to end the rule of family-centric parties, saying this would open the doors for rapid development of the state.

He claimed that change is certain in Telangana and that BJP will definitely come to power in the state.

He said enthusiasm of BJP workers under hot sun shows that the party's hard work was yielding results.

"They want to make Telangana a hub of appeasement, we want to make Telangana a technology hub. They want to continue family rule, we want to take Telangana to new heights in tune with 21st century thinking and by working with the youth of Telangana," he said without naming TRS.

He said those who conspired to divide the country and dreamt of ruling Telangana with oppression neither succeeded at the time of Independence nor will succeed now. "BJP's fight is against these conspiracies and this thinking," he said.

Modi said thousands of people struggled and gave sacrifice during the Telangana movement for the bright future of Telangana and not to allow one family to trample the dream of the state and destroy it with new conspiracies.

"The country has seen when a party which is dedicated to a family comes to power, corruption becomes its biggest identity. People of Telangana are watching how family-centric parties develop themselves, fill coffers of their own members and have no concern for the poor. Their politics is only to make sure that one family remains in power and continue the loot and for this they plan to divide the society. They want the society to remain backward so that they benefit out of it," he said

Modi also alleged that the Telangana government changed the names of various Central schemes and remarked 'You can't erase our name from people's heart'.

Stating that BJP is aware of potential of Telangana and its people, especially youth, he said the party wants fast pace of development in the state.

"Telangana needs a progressive and an honest government and only BJP can provide it," he added.

Modi also targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao over his alleged superstitious beliefs.

"We want to save Telangana from the superstitious people. In the 21st century, they have become slaves of blind faith and they can harm anybody," he said.

Modi said when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, some people used to say that if the chief minister visits a particular city, he will lose power. "I used to go there repeatedly because I believe in science and technology," he said.

He also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for rejecting the superstitious beliefs.

He recalled that in 2013, Hyderabad had scripted history and changed the thinking of the entire India when people of Telangana bought tickets to attend a public meeting and hear him.

Stating that it was the turning point in serving the people of the country, he exuded confidence that people of Telangana will again make history by bringing BJP to power in the state.

