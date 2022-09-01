PM condoles passing away of Mikhail Gorbachev

New Delhi, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over passing away of former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Prime Minister Modi described him one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said: "I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history. We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India."

Gorbachev, Russian Nobel Peace laureate and the final leader of the Soviet Union, had died in Moscow at the age of 91.

"This evening, after a serious and long illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died," the Central Clinical Hospital (CCH) in the Russian capital announced late on Tuesday.

The statesman is to be buried next to his wife in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, the burial place of many of Russia's most famous politic, writers and composers.

