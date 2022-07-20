PM expresses delight over Arunachal sisters singing Tamil patriotic song

New Delhi, July 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight upon watching two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh sing a Tamil patriotic song by Subramania Bharti.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by singing in Tamil."

The Prime Minister responded to a tweet of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu.

"Listen to Arunachali Sisters sing a Tamil patriotic song written by Subramanya Bharati," Khandu had tweeted sharing a over two minute-video of the sisters.

In an earlier tweet Khandu had said, "Beautiful Carnatic Vocal performance by Wakro Sister - Kumari Ashapmai Dellang and Kumari Behelti Ama - to commemorate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. They are true gems of Arunachal. God bless."

