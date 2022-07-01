PM greets doctors on Doctors' Day

New Delhi, July 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted doctors on Doctors' Day and acknowledged their key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a small video acknowledging the doctors' role in saving lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor