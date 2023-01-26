PM, Kharge greet people on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

In a tweet the PM said that this year's Republic Day is special because the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit' Mahotsav.

He further said that everybody should unite to fulfill the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings on the occasion.

Today it is most important to safeguard the basic tenets of the Constitution like justice, equality, brotherhood, socialism and secularism, he tweeted in Hindi.

