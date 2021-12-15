PM meets BJP MPs from South India

New Delhi, Dec 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met BJP Members of Parliament (MP) from South India.

According to sources, party MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka were present in the meeting.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister and the MPs deliberated on important issues concerning the southern part of the country. After listening to them, Modi assured to address their concerns.

The sources said it was a "courtesy meeting" and that the Prime Minister regularly calls such meetings when Parliament is in session.

"Prime Minister regularly meets BJP MPs during parliament sessions. Sometimes, he meets BJP MPs region wise or state wise. In these meetings, he listens to their concerns and addresses them. He also guides MPs to improve their functioning," a BJP leader said.

Last week, the Prime Minister had met party MPs from North Eastern states. "A delegation of BJP MPs from Northeast, led by BJP President J P Nadda and B L Santhosh met PM Narendra Modi ji to discuss the key issues concerning the region. NE is progressing at a rapid pace, all thanks to PM Modi ji's constant support & guidance," BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia had tweeted after the meeting.

On December 3, BJP MPs from West Bengal had met Prime Minister Modi and demanded implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The delegation of MPs from West Bengal was led by state unit president Dr Sukanta Majumdar. The West Bengal MPs also requested the Prime Minister to visit the state.

