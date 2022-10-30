PM Modi addresses J&K Rozgar Mela via video message; 3K youth get job letters

Srinagar, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Jammu and Kashmir 'Rozgar Mela' via a video message, stating that he is happy to see the youth of the Union Territory coming forward in large numbers to eradicate corruption from the system.

"People of J&K hate corruption. The youth who have received appointment letters today have to priotitise transparency," the Prime Minister said.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters to the talented youth of J&K. A total of 3,000 appointment letters were distributed on Sunday across the UT during the first phase of the Rozgar Mela.

"Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the Rozgar Mela and blessing 3,000 youth who received appointment letters. Under guidance of the Prime Minister, J&K's youth are scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress," Sinha said.

"Youth are the strength of J&K. In the past three years, the UT has made rapid progress in empowering the youth, farmers and women. We have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies for entrepreneurship and self-employment," the L-G said.

Sinha also said that in the last three years, 30,000 youth have been given government jobs, 5.2 lakh have been provided self-employment opportunities while more than 5.5 lakh women are now associated with Self-Help Groups.

"J&K today offers vast scope for self-employment, both in manufacturing and service sector, besides helping the young entrepreneurs with training, credit, market access, and technical inputs to create employment opportunities in a decentralised manner," Sinha said.

