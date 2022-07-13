PM Modi calls on President Kovind

New Delhi, July 13 Ahead of the Presidential polls next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Polling for the post of President is to be held on July 18 and counting would be on July 21.

The NDA nominee is Draupadi Murmu while the opposition candidate is Yashwant Sinha.

