PM Modi condoles death of Madan Das Devi

New Delhi, July 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of senior RSS leader Madan Das Devi and said he dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Devi passed away on Monday early morning at a hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was 81.

The PM Modi also recalled his deep personal association with Devi and said that he learnt a lot from him.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Madan Das Devi ji. He dedicated his life to the service of nation,'' the PM tweeted.

"I not only had a close association with him, also got to lear a lot from him. May God give strength to all the workers and family members in this hour of grief," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju also took to the micro blogging site and expressed his deep grief over the demise of senior RSS leader.

"Deeply saddened by the painful news of the sad demise of Former Sahasarakaryavah of RSS, Madan Das Devi ji. His wisdoms and thoughts had always inspired me and all the devoted Karyakartas and patriotic people of India," Rijiju said.

Earlier the RSS in a tweet wrote, "Veteran RSS Pracharak, (Former Sahasarakaryavah, Former National Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat) Madan Das Devi ji (81years) passes away at 5 a.m. on Monday morning at Rashtrotthana Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru."

