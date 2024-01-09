PM Modi congratulates Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina on poll victory

New Delhi, Jan 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her for securing a historic fourth consecutive term in Sunday's general elections and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen the "enduring and people-centric partnership" with its neighbour.

A press statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in a letter sent on Monday said: "Prime Minister Modi said the historic and close ties between India and Bangladesh will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership."

Modi also affirmed that as a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations and growth.

The letter also said that PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity.

Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Kumar Verma, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina and congratulated her on being re-elected as head of the state for a consecutive fourth term.

"The envoys of India and Bangladesh extended greetings on behalf of their respective countries and said their support for the new government would continue," the Bangladesh premier's Deputy Press Secretary Moahammad Noorelahi Mina told the Indian media.

Incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the general elections that were held on Sunday.

The Indian High Commissioner on Monday spoke to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings on behalf of India on her re-election and the victory of her party, Awami League, for the fourth consecutive term.

According to a PMO spokesman, Ambassadors of Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka, alongside the Indian envoy, called on the newly-elected premier at her Ganobhaban residence and pledged continued support of their countries to Bangladesh.

Hasina thanked the diplomats of various countries and sought their cooperation in her new government's journey towards the development and prosperity of Bangladesh.

A delegation of Aga Khan Diplomatic Representatives also met Hasina, Mina said.

Mina added that more foreign envoys were scheduled to meet Hasina later on Monday as the Awami League won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, boycotted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the main opposition, and its allies.

Hasina, 76, also the president of Awami League, won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament.

Hasina, who has been ruling the strategically-located South Asian nation since 2009, secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the one-sided election, which witnessed the second-lowest turnout since the restoration of democracy in 1991.

With this poll victory, Hasina is poised to become the longest-serving Prime Minister in Bangladesh since its independence.

