PM Modi describes meeting with Bhutan King as 'productive'

New Delhi, April 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk on Tuesday as a "productive" one.

"Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights," the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

The Bhutanese king is on a two-day visit to India and had arrived in New Delhi on April 3.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured Wangchuck of help to support Bhutan's upcoming 13th five-year plan and also promised to extend an additional standby credit facility.

The King also met President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.



