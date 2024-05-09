PM Modi Disturbed by Trends After Three Phases of Polls, Says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP (SP), remarked on Thursday that the outcome of the voting in the first three phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become unsettled and he has openly started mentioning Muslim community in his speeches.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, located in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar elaborated on his statement regarding merging with the Congress. He stated that numerous parties share an ideology similar to that of the grand old party.

When questioned about his evaluation of the Lok Sabha elections following the conclusion of three phases, the former Union minister remarked, “It seems that voting in all these three phases is unsettling for Modi and the reason (for saying this) is that after these phases, PM Modi has changed his tone.”

“He has started making a mention of Muslim community openly (in his speeches). It seems he thinks that the situation would change by bringing in communal thoughts. It is my observation that some people in his party think that as the phases complete, his position is getting in danger,” he said.

Responding to inquiries about his party's potential merger with the Congress, Pawar clarified that he never made any such statement. However, in a recent interview with a newspaper, Pawar mentioned that in the upcoming years, several regional parties might forge closer ties with the Congress or even consider merging with it.

“Take the example of our party – NCP. From foundation till today, NCP and Congress have been working together. The ideology of both the parties is rooted in (the ideals of Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru. So, it will be no surprise to see an increase in sentiments among parties that share (an ideology similar to that of the Congress), coming together and working more closely with each other,” he said further.