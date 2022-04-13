PM Modi doing great work for North East, I bow to Gujarat for giving leader like him: Assam CM

Hailing Centre's development works in North East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing great work for connectivity as well as cultural heritage.

Sarma attended the annual Madhavpur Mela at Porbandar, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Chief Minister said, "Before Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister, North East was neglected. But today, considering North-East as Ashtalakshmi, Prime Minister is doing great work for connectivity as well as cultural heritage. I bow to the land of Gujarat for giving a leader like Narendra Modi ji."

He said Gujarat and Assam have deep civilisational ties, further cemented through Vaishnavism by Narsinh Bhagat and Srimanta Sankardev.

Sarma further said, "When Gurujana visited Gujarat, he toured Bhagwan Shree Krishna shrines in Porbandar and Dwarka. His Rukmini Haran naat transcends cultural borders. It is a matter of great fortune to come to the land of Gujarat, where Lord Shri Krishna established his empire Dwarka, I bow to this holy land which gave personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah to the country."

"The contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in protecting Assam's interests during the Cabinet Mission's visit on the eve of Partition is well documented. Their firm stand ensured that the Muslim League's evil ploy to make Assam a part of Pakistan failed," he added.

The Gujarat visit of Sarma, a prominent face of the BJP comes at a time when the state is slated for Assembly polls later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

