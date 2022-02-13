PM Modi greets listeners on World Radio Day

New Delhi, Feb 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted all radio listeners and those "who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity", on the occasion of 'World Radio Day'.

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity. Be it at home, during journeys and otherwise, the radio remains an integral part of the people's lives. It is an amazing medium to connect people."

"Due to #MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor