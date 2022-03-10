PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath for being first UP CM to be re-elected after completing term

After the Bharatiya Janata Party storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Yogi Adityanth for being the first Chief Minister to be re-elected in the state after completing a full-term.

While addressing party workers from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "UP has given many prime ministers to the country, but this is the first time that a Chief Minister who completed a five-year term has been re-elected. After 37 years in UP, the government has come to power for the second time in a row."

PM Modi has been slamming Samajwadi Party and Congress for dynastic politics.

Slamming the Opposition for "deteriorating" the level of politics, the Prime Minister said that they misled people on issues of crisis such as vaccination and 'Operation Ganga'.

"Some people in our country are deteriorating the level of politics consistently. They have tried to mislead the people. The world is lauding our efforts in the field of vaccination but questions were raised even on this work of humanity. They tried to limit 'Operation Ganga' to the boundaries of states. Attempts to give every scheme and work the colour of castism, statism and regionalism is a matter of concern for the bright future of India," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the woman voters in the elections and said that in the places where they have outnumbered the male voters, the BJP has registered a "massive" win.

"Where the woman voters have voted more in comparison to the male voters, the BJP has registered a massive win. The women are laying their faith in the BJP consistently. They have faith now that the government keeps even their smallest needs in mind," PM Modi said.

In the seventy years of Uttar Pradesh's politics, Yogi Adityanath becomes the first chief minister who completed a five-year term and is set to take over the consecutive term.

Prior to Yogi, only four former chief ministers including Sampurnanada, Chandrabhanu Gupta, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna and ND Tiwari had been elected for a consecutive term. Yogi Adityanath is also the first chief minister in 37 years to return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was also the first BJP chief minister who would hold office for the consecutive term. The other three chief ministers from the party Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh (current Defence Minister) could not return to the office.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest trends, BJP won 220 seats and is leading in 35 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 81 seats while is leading 30 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party won three seats and have leads in three seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account.

BJP is set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party bagged majority in Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

