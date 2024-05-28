PM Modi Has Ended Rule of Law in India, Rahul Gandhi Reacts to “Atrocities” Against Dalit Family in Madhya Pradesh

Referring to alleged atrocities against a Dalit family in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended 'rule of law' in the country. Rahul Gandhi took X and wrote a post targeting Pm Modi.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has ended the 'rule of law'. Just thinking about what the BJP leaders have done to this Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh fills my heart with pain and anger. It is a matter of shame that under the BJP rule, the government is always found standing with the culprits instead of the victimized women,"

He was referring to the family of Anjana Ahirwar in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. Ahirwar who had lodged a case last August claiming her brother, a Dalit, was beaten to death by some people pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case, died on Sunday after falling off an ambulance carrying her uncle's body in Sagar. Anjana's uncle was also allegedly beaten to death on Saturday night by some people over an old enmity.

नरेंद्र मोदी ने ‘कानून का राज’ खत्म कर दिया है।



मध्यप्रदेश में इस दलित परिवार के साथ भाजपा नेताओं ने जो किया है वो सोच कर ही मन पीड़ा और क्रोध से भर गया।



यह शर्म की बात है कि भाजपा के राज में सरकार पीड़ित महिलाओं की जगह हमेशा उनके गुनहगारों के साथ खड़ी मिलती है।



ऐसी घटनायें हर… https://t.co/rNpn5OAiOZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2024

The Congress alleged that her family had been harassed by local BJP leaders. Rahul Gandhi said that such incidents break the courage of every person who has no other way to seek justice except the law. "I assure you that we will create such a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression. We cannot allow justice to become dependent on wealth and power," he posted on X.

Congress earlier alleged that local BJP leaders sexually assaulted Anjana Ahirwar and kept threatening her not to tell it to anyone."First the BJP leaders sexually assaulted a Dalit girl and then kept threatening her not to tell this to anyone. The frightened girl told this to her family, and then, after a lot of efforts, an FIR was lodged. After this, BJP leaders started pressuring the Dalit family for a compromise. When the family did not agree to the compromise, the girl's brother was beaten to death. When the girl's mother came to intervene, she was stripped naked. After the murder of the Dalit girl's brother, BJP leaders were putting a lot of pressure on the family for a compromise," Congress posted on it official X handle.

Also Read: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena Singh Summoned by Rouse Avenue Court in Defamation Case

"Regarding this, the girl's uncle was called for a compromise three days ago, and he was murdered there. Now the news is that the Dalit girl was bringing her uncle's dead body to the village in an ambulance and on the way, she fell from the ambulance and died," it added.