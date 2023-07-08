PM Modi holds road show accompanied by cyclists in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 : After launching development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show accompanied by cyclists in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday.

After he launched various development projects including the 500 km section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway in Rajasthan's Bikaner, PM Modi held a road show while on his way to address a public rally.

During the roadshow, the Prime Minister's convoy was accompanied by a large number of cyclists.

Before beginning the roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crores in Rajasthan including the newly developed 500 kilometre section of Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway.

Prime Minister launched development projects worth Rs. 24000 crores in Rajasthan today.

"I am fortunate to launch the 500 km section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway. Rajasthan has hit a double century in terms of the expressways," PM Modi added.

For the development of renewable energy, the green energy corridor was also launched by the PM today.

"This corridor will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu-Kashmir," PM mentioned.

Commercial sea ports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also connect to Rajasthan and Bikaner with the help of this corridor. The distance between Amritsar to Jodhpur and Bikaner will also decrease. Distance between Jodhpur to Jalore and Gujarat will also decrease," the PM said.

PM Modi further mentioned the benefits of the corridor and said, "The farmers and traders of the region would be benefited. This expressway will provide new power to West India and its industrial activities. Supply chains would get smoother and the nation would get a new speed of financial development.

"Prime Minister also said that the Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital has also been completed in Bikaner. PM Modi congratulated the people of Rajasthan for all these development projects.

The PM also emphasised that any state develops only when its possibilities and capabilities are recognised distinctly. The PM also mentioned that Rajasthan has been a centre of infinite possibilities and capabilities.

Today, the work of doubling of Bikaner-Ratangarh rail line has also started.

PM Modi said that railway development in Rajasthan is one of the priorities of the government.

"Today new rail lines are being spread at high speed. Railway tracks are being automated. Small entrepreneurs would gain maximum benefit of the infrastructure development," PM Modi said.

Mentioning the Bikaner famous pickle and snacks, PM said, "If the connectivity would be better, then the small industries here would be able to export their products to all corners of India".

PM said, "Karni Mata and Salasar Balaji have given a lot to Rajasthan, hence it should be ahead of all in terms of development. Today, the Indian government is strengthening development projects constantly."

"I am confident that we will take Rajasthan's development ahead with unity," the PM said.

