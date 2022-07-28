PM Modi inaugurates projects of Sabar dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkanta

Sabarkanta, July 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated mega milk powder plant and other projects of Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat's Sabarkanta district.

The Prime Minister also e-inaugurated Sabar Dairy's 3 lakh litre per day Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk plant, and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a 30 metric tonne per day cheese plant and whey processing plant.

Remembering the founder of Sabar cooperatives, the Prime Minister said, "The story remains incomplete if we don't remember Bhurabhai Patel, when it comes to Sabar Dairy. The efforts he started decades ago help change the lives of millions of people today. There is no corner that remains unknown to me or I have not visited it earlier. Even today, if I come to Sabarkantha, the faces of many people just pass before my eyes, you have also seen what the situation was two decades ago and I also know."

Dairy provided stability and security to the rural economy and new opportunities for progress, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the government has worked dedicatedly to increase farmers' incomes.

"From agriculture to animal husbandry, we have witnessed a substantial increase in the incomes of even the smallest farmers," the Prime Minister claimed.

He said, "Today, there has been a dairy market of Rs one lakh crore in Gujarat."

On development works around Sabarkantha area, the Prime Minister said with new roads and broad gauge lines,

travel time from Himatnagar to Mehsana has reduced a lot.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "This is an effort to keep the flow of milk flowing uninterruptedly in Gujarat, which has marked the country's path to prosperity through cooperation. This is the land where the tribals made invaluable sacrifices to the British. Sabarkantha will bring this white revolution to Aravalli and North Gujarat."

"India is committed to becoming self-reliant in various areas under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi. We at Sabar Dairy are committed to supporting the government's vision and mission and contributing to increasing farmers' income," said Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman of Sabar Dairy, and Chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

Sabar dairy, which started with 19 milk cooperative societies, now has more than 1800 milk cooperatives.

Chief Minister Patel, Navsari MP and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and state Cooperation & Industries Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor