PM Modi lauds CM Adityanath for decision to name 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to name a 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that devotees visiting the Ram Mandir will cross this chowk, recall her 'bhajans' and feel proud.

PM Modi also congratulated the Chief Minister for setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City that will provide youth with an opportunity in the industry.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "Lata Mangeshkar is the daughter of Goa, a devotee of Ram. Yogi ji announced to name the chowk after her in Ayodhya. Whosoever will come to visit the Ram Mandir, will cross from here, remember her 'bhajans' and be proud of her."

"I congratulate CM Yogi on setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City to give the youth an opportunity in the film industry.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

