PM Modi launches infra projects worth Rs 75K crore in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur on Sunday and asserted that this has been "possible due to the efforts of the double engine government".

Prime Minister Modi, addresing a huge public gathering after inaugurating the ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, said that the development projects were "stalled but the new government took them up seriously and laid the roadmap for a prosperous state".

He called for a permanent solution with long-term vision for the overall development of the country.

The Prime Minister termed the outcome of Gujarat assembly elections as the victory of the present government's long-term vision to develop the country.

Ridiculing the Opposition, he cited the Hindi phrase - 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya', and said, "If this principle is followed in our politics, the consequences would be a bleak picture of the economy of the country. The country today does not believe in the concept of shortcuts. Voters know the implications of shortcuts and they also know what is good for them in the long run."

He also appealed to all to "expose" such parties and politic who are "trying to damage the country's economy".

Prime Minister Modi virtually blamed the previous government for delaying the projects. Citing example of Inter-District Irrigation Project of Gosikhurd which was conceived for a mere Rs 400 crore, is "now worth Rs 18,000 crore due to inordinate delay of thirty years". The Central government upgraded it to a National Irrigation Project and funded it, he said.

Referring to landslide victory in Gujarat, he said there are no shortcuts and there should be permanent stability for the development. "Shortcut is not the way for development. Some people are indulging in shortcuts to achieve power. It is not a solution."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) as a game changer and green corridor where even wildlife movement has been taken care off.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is "proud to be associated with the establishment of Maharashtra State Road Development Authority (MSRDC)" which was entrusted with the construction of the expressway.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced on the occasion that a plan is ready for laying the expressway from Nagpur to Goa via Marathwada and modernisation of Nagpur Airport in the immediate future.

The Prime Minister will be invited within a month for Airport modernisation, he said.

Fadanvis also thanked the Prime Minister Office for speedy disposal of files related to various projects in Maharashtra.

He further said that land has been kept reserved to lay railway lines for running semi-high speed freight trains from Nagpur to Mumbai which will reduce the time.

