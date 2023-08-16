PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation

New Delhi, Aug 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met an eight-member Congressional delegation from the US.

He said after the meeting that a strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in elevating ties between both the nations.

"Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he tweeted after the meeting.

The US Congressional delegation had arrived in India last week for a visit to Mumbai and New Delhi.

The delegation had also attended the Independence Day function at Red Fort on August 15, where the prime minister has delivered his speech.

They had also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance.

"Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues," Jaishankar had commented on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

--IANS

