'PM Modi misled the nation on Manipur in I-Day speech': Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 14 Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech has misled the nation about the Manipur situation by saying that normalcy was returning to the violence-hit state.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that reports of peace have come from Manipur during the last few days.

Gogoi said that peace in Manipur cannot be returned unless the 6,000 looted sophisticated weapons and six lakh ammunition are recovered or deposited to the security forces.

"Both the communities (Meitei and Kuki) are unhappy with the performance of the Chief Minister (N. Biren Singh) and it is unfortunate that the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has supported him. With the involvement of the Chief Minister in the peace committee, why it has failed to deal with the situation?” the Congress MP said while interacting with the mediapersons in Guwahati.

Gogoi, who was the member of the 21-member 16 parties' parliamentary delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which visited Manipur on July 29-30, said that these guns and ammunition would be trained on civilians and ordinary security force personnel.

"How can there be peace when no talks or process of reconciliation between the two groups (Meitei and Kuki) has happened till now?" the Congress leader questioned.

