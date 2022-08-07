PM Modi praises Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana

New Delhi, Aug 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presiding over the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday, praised Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana, saying that the scheme is in the interest of the farmers as vermi-compost prepared from cowdung helps in increasing productivity of the fields, according to a statement.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who attended the meeting, elaborated on the scheme and added that the state government has also started procuring cow urine to produce natural fertilisers.

He suggested that agricultural research institutes be given the responsibility of providing free seeds of newly-developed crop varieties, mini kits and breeder seeds on a large scale, to ensure crop diversification and increase in production and productivity of pulses and oilseeds.

The Chief Minister further said that Chhattisgarh is self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has taken many innovative measures to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in the state.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the state, he said to promote crop diversification the government has implemented the Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Protsaahan Yojana, under which, a provision has been made to provide Rs 10,000 per hectare to farmers who cultivate pulses, oilseeds or plantation crops, instead of paddy. Along with Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh Millet Mission has also been constituted.

He suggested that MGNREGA be implemented in rural areas located near cities and towns with population less than 20,000. In addition to the agenda points related to the meeting, the Chief Minister also spoke on various schemes and topics related to state interest.

Baghel reiterated the state's demand for GST compensation, transferring amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies and reimbursement of Rs 11,828 crore expenditure made by the state government to eradicate Maoism.

He said that the state has suffered a loss of revenue due to the GST tax system. The Centre has not made arrangements to compensate the loss of revenue of about Rs 5,000 crore to Chhattisgarh in the coming year, so the GST compensation grant should be continued for the next five years even after June 2022.

According to him, Chhattisgarh received less shares of central taxes by Rs 13,089 crore in the Union Budget of the last three years, resulting in extreme pressure on the state's resources. In the coming budget, the share of central taxes should be given to the state completely.

He also demanded that Rs 4,140 crore deposited with the Centre at the rate of Rs 294 per tonne on coal mining from coal block companies be transferred to Chhattisgarh soon.

About 65 per cent of the state's mineral revenue is the source of iron ore mines operating in the state. Therefore, revision of royalty rates, for coal and other major minerals, is necessary in the financial interest of the state, he mentioned.

He also requested for speedy action on other pending demands of the state government including refund of deposits under New Pension Scheme and ensuring availability of jute gunny bags.

