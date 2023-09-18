PM Modi promises 'historic decisions' will be made during Parliament's special session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the special session of parliament starting today "may be brief but would be big on occasion", adding that it would be a session of "historic decisions". Addressing mediapersons outside the Parliament before the special session, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building. PM Modi further urged all the members to contribute effectively in this session, leaving old problems behind and bringing new goods to this new house.

The prime minister started his speech with the historic legacy of the old Parliament building.All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House. It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen,” PM Modi stated.

The agenda of the Parliament's special session has created a buzz in and around Delhi as the list of matters remains tentative. Without naming them, Modi took a jab at the Opposition which initially condemned the session for its lack of transparency but has ultimately decided to join and raise important concerns."Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye," PM Modi indirectly told them.