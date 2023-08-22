PM Modi remembers Sant Ravidas for vote bank, says Kharge

Bhopal, Aug 22 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying at one side his government promised to build a temple of Sant Ravidas, on the other side his government demolished a temple of 14th century social reformer in New Delhi. He claimed that Sant Ravidas’s temple was demolished in Delhi in 2019.

Kharge made these remarks while referring to PM Modi's visit to Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where he laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas on August 12. The Congress leader said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been ruling the state for the last 18 years, but he never ever thought of building Sant Raviadas’s temple.

Kharge announced that once the Congress government back into power in Madhya Pradesh, a university in the name of Sant Ravidas would be built in Sagar. “I am making this announcement that a university would be established in the name of Sant Ravidas. Providing school and university is our prime goal, which is why the Congress has made several colleges and universities across the country,” he said.

Veteran Congress leader accused the CM Chouhan of ruining the future of youths in Madhya Pradesh. “Wherever you see, you will find ghotala. In Karnataka, the BJP government had established a system of 40 per cent commission, which now has been removed. Now, it is the responsibility of people of Madhya Pradesh to say the BJP’s 50 per cent commission - good bye,” Kharge added.

He also lashed out at the PM for maintaining silence over the Manipur issue. “There has been more than three months, women are being raped and paraded nude and our Prime Minister has maintained complete silence. And one day when he spoke one day, instead of taking responsibility, he accused the Congress. This is what the Prime Minister of India is doing,” Kharge said.

