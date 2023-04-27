PM Modi should speak about Mhadei issue in 'Mann Ki Baat': Cong

Panaji, April 27 The Congress in Goa has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on the Mhadei river water diversion issue in the 100th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (April 30).

Goa Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar on Thursday said that the entire hope lies with the Prime Minister, "who at least can show guts and say that Mhadei will not be diverted".

"BJP leaders from Goa boast that PM Modi has applauded schemes and programmes of the state government through Mann Ki Baat. Now these leaders should tell him to show some guts and speak about the Mhadei diversion and show his love towards a small state like Goa," Panjikar said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Panajikar said that leaders of the saffron party, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "failed to show the guts to speak truth over the Mhadei issue" in front of the people of the coastal state during the meeting of latter in South Goa.

"They have failed to show guts to speak the truth about Mhadei, now they should try their luck with the Prime Minister and tell him to speak about the Mhadei issue so that it will not be diverted and Karnataka will not get water," Panjikar said.

Referring to Shah's remarks, during a public rally in Karnataka's Belagavi in January, that the Centre "has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts", Panjikar said: "Pramod Sawant and other leaders of the BJP had got a good opportunity to clarify this issue, in the presence of Amit Shah, but they failed.

"Now the BJP is getting the platform of Mann Ki Baat to share their thoughts on Mhadei. They should do it, so along with Karnataka and Goa, all other states come to know about the love of the BJP towards small states," Panjikar said.

Recently, Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that BJP leaders have "guts to tell even the media in Karnataka that the Goa government will not compromise on the Mhadei river issue". On this, Panjikar said: "Forget about speaking in front of the media in Karnataka, the state BJP leaders even failed to make a statement in Goa itself."

"We the people of Goa, who love Mother Mhadei, which is the lifeline of Goa, are eager to hear from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Mhadei water will not be diverted," Panjikar asserted.

"It is in the public domain that the Prime Minister will campaign in Karnataka for the next several days. BJP leaders of Goa can also tell him to speak about the Mhadei issue during the election campaign in Karnataka, which will prove whether big states or small states are closer to the hearts of BJP leaders," Panjikar sarcastically said.

Amit Shah during a meeting in Goa had said that Centre has responsibility towards small states like Goa.



