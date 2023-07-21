PM Modi should visit Manipur, says JD-U

Patna July 21 : JD-U on Friday asked the Prime Minister to visit the violence hit Manipur and to appeal people of the region for peace.

“Manipur has been burning since May 3. The video surfaced on social media has shattered and enraged every countryman. The situation is becoming highly sensitive after the video has gone viral. The PM should go there and appeal to the people of the region for peace,” Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary said.

He said that the way the Manipur Chief Minister gave the statement about the whole incident it gives an impression that his consciousness has died.

“In last two months, the violence in Manipur has reached its highest level and the state government has completely failed there,” Choudhary said.

He said that BJP talks about women respect, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao but inhuman torture is taking place against the females in Manipur where BJP is ruling.

“It is extremely painful,” he said.

Reacting on the corruption and dynasty politics, Choudhary said that BJP has dual character as far as dynastic politics is concerned.

“People of the country know that corrupt people are joining the BJP alliance. These people only become clean after joining BJP. They have special detergent powder which makes a corrupt leader clean. Maharashtra is an example,” Choudhary said.

“As far as dynasty politics is concerned, our deputy has explained in Bihar Vidhan Sabha in detail. Everyone knows how many leaders are doing dynasty politics in BJP,” he said.

