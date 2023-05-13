"PM Modi thinks that by seeing his face, voters will...": Siddaramaiah attacks the PM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the mandate for the grand old party in the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that the Prime Minister's face value had done no good for the BJP in the state.

The Congress is on its way to securing an emphatic victory in the Karnataka polls. Congress is at 136 including 10 seats that the party has won so far and 126 seats where it is leading. BJP continues to lead in 60 seats.

While talking to the media, Siddaramaiah said, "PM Modi thinks that by seeing his face, voters will vote for the BJP, but this has been proved wrong."

"The people of the Varuna constituency have given a befitting reply. This is a stepping stone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the transgender community waited for four Karnataka Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, outside a counting station in Mysuru to thank and bless them.

One of them, Chandni said, "Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister and will do well for the transgenders and the poor."

Karnataka election results saw several senior leaders from both BJP and Congress winning the polls and some prominent faces losing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority.

A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor