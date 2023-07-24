PM Modi to inaugurate Rajkot international airport during Gujarat visit

Rajkot, July 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport at Hirasar during his scheduled two-day visit to Gujarat on July 27 and 28.

He had earlier performed the groundbreaking ceremony on October 7, 2017 at Hirasar village, near Chotila.

Under PM Gati Shakti Project, the Rajkot International Airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,405 crores which is positioned approximately 30 km from Rajkot, near NH-27.

The airport spans an impressive area of 1025.50 hectares (2534 acres), with the Airport Authority of India developing the airport in 1500 acres of land.

The airport features a 3040 m (3.04 km) long and 45-meter-wide runway capable of accommodating 14 planes simultaneously.

Additionally, it offers a sprawling apron spanning 50,800 sq.m and a passenger terminal spread across an area of 23,000 sq.m, with a capacity to manage 1280 travelers per hour during peak hours.

It can cater to C-type planes and has provisions for accommodating E-type planes in the future. This development will enable residents of Rajkot and Saurashtra to avail services of larger aircraft, including the Airbus A-380, Boeing 747, and Boeing 777.

The airport is equipped with a solar power system, a green belt, and a rainwater harvesting system. It has been granted the International Aeronautical Information Publication (A.I.P) tag, crucial for the operation of aircraft.

The airport boasts modern amenities such as four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts, and 8 check-in counters (with an additional 12 counters planned for the future) equipped with advanced firefighting and fire alarm systems.

