PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 5, says CM Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 5 to launch a slew of special programmes for the development of the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters at the Hubbali airport, Bommai said that Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will also visit the state on April 1 to inaugurate 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank'.

"Shah is keen to bring major reforms in the cooperation sector and the state government is set to start 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank'. He would launch the Logo of the 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank' and the Yeshaswini programme during his visit. A huge convention is being organised as part of the launch programme as it would give a big boost for the dairy sector," the Chief Minister said.

Talking about the cabinet expansion in the state months before Karnataka goes to Assembly polls next year, Bommai said that the matter will be discussed with the party top leadership when he gets a call to visit Delhi for the purpose.

"The cabinet expansion issue will have to be discussed with the party top brass in Delhi. I will go to Delhi when the leadership calls me," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

