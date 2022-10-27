PM Modi to visit K'taka on Nov 11, flag off south India's first Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on November 11, where he will launch several developmental projects, including flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting on Thursday to oversee the arrangements for the various programmes to be held in Bengaluru which will attended by the Prime Minister.

During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers.

A 108-foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister on the occasion, which will be followed by a public meeting.

The meeting was attended by the top officials from the bureaucracy, police, railways and civil aviation sectors.

