PM Modi to visit train accident site in Odisha today, meet injured in Cuttack hospital

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday in the wake of tragic rail accident in which 238 people lost their lives, sources said.

They said he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack.

PM Modi has also convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people are injured.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

