PM Modi, Union Ministers extend birthday wishes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh extended their wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 51st birthday on Monday.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over the last six years, he has provided great leadership to the state and ensured all-around progress. On key parameters, UP's development has been remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

In response to the Prime Minister's wishes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude and said, "Thank you so much for your warm wishes. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'New Uttar Pradesh' is steadfastly committed to working towards attaining new heights of progress and prosperity."

In a tweet, Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh extended birthday greetings to CM Yogi and said, "Happy birthday to the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, @myogiadityanath ji. With full passion and dedication, he is working to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state. He has prepared his ground in the state. May God keep him healthy and live long."

CM Yogi today offered prayers at Goraknath temple on the occasion of his birthday.

CM Yogi turned 51 on Monday, he dominated social media with several hashtags containing birthday wishes for him trending simultaneously on the microblogging site Twitter.

CM Yogi was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand. He left his home to join the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

He also became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Yogi commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

He took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row earlier this year following his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.

In various districts of UP, supporters of the Chief Minister distributed fruits and clothes in hospitals and old age homes on his birthday.

Hashtags such as 'Hindu Hriday Samrat', 'Yogi Adityanath', 'Uttar Pradesh', 'Gorakhnath Temple', and 'Mukhyamantri Shri' trended for hours together on Twitter. The people took to social media to praise CM Yogi's works and wished him a long and healthy life.

Leaders from all over the country congratulated the Chief Minister on his birthday.

