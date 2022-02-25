PM Modi wishes Maldivian President for his surgery
By IANS | Published: February 25, 2022 01:27 PM2022-02-25T13:27:03+5:302022-02-25T13:45:45+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is scheduled to undergo a surgery for thyroid.
In response to a tweet by the President of Maldives, the Prime Minister said: "I convey my best wishes to President @ibusolih for a successful surgery and a quick recovery."
President Solih has thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words. Quoting Prime Minister Modi's tweet, the President of Maldives said: "Thank you Prime Minister for your kind words."
Sharing information about his surgery Solih tweeted: "Following advice from my doctors, I'm scheduled to undergo surgery on my thyroid this morning. I will formally notify Speaker of @mvpeoplesmajlis and VP @FaisalNasym will temporarily assume my duties for the duration of my surgery. I look forward to returning to work shortly.IA."
