PM Modi working tirelessly to ensure every Indian's welfare: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi/Melbourne, Aug 7 Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said India has been undergoing a historic change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding he is tirelessly working to ensure that every Indian gets all the basic elements for well-being and welfare.

Lekhi was speaking at 'Vishwa Sadbhavana Event' organised by the NID Foundation at Melbourne in Australia where she unveiled two books "Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith" and "Modi@20" depicting Prime Minister Modi's "unique and hugely successful governance, and his love and affection for humanity in general and Ind in particular, irrespective of region or religion".

Noting that India is a great country unaffected by tides of time, Lekhi said that the nation has got Prime Minister Modi as its leader to take it to the top of the world, a place it always deserved.

"Every once in a while India needs change and if you analyse history, you will know that someone great comes along and brings the needed change. After Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Maratha Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, if someone is capable of bringing that massive change, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he is proving that right," said Lekhi.

She noted that India has been undergoing an historic change under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who has tried to touch the life of common man through various policies and schemes launched during the last eight years in office.

"A righteous man like the Prime Minister is not afraid of doing the right thing. It was due to this that he was able to bring the change this country required. Unlike previous governments, it didn't take him 70 years to figure that common citizens of this country required toilets. As many as 20 crore toilets were constructed in a record time," she said.

Lekhi mentioned that India has had economists as Prime Ministers, but it was only Narendra Modi who enrolled the poor of this country into the formal economy, by opening 38 crore bank accounts within four months, as opposed to 12 crore opened in the last 70 years.

In his address, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra said that not only the Indian diaspora in Australia has grown in number, but the peer to peer relationship between the two communities has also grown stronger than ever.

"Indian diaspora here has risen to achieve great success despite coming from humble backgrounds. Their contribution to Australia socially, economically or even culturally is greatly acknowledged, and has contributed significantly in taking India-Australia relationships to a new level," he said.

