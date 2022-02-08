PM Modi's 'divide and rule' comment applies only to him: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'divide and rule' comment in the Parliament saying said that it applies only to him.

Speaking with ANI, Kharge said, "What the Prime Minister has said applies only to him. To divide every party, sabotaging people in the name of religion and caste, they are ruling by dividing. Wherever there is a stable government, they are destabilizing it."

"Purchasing MLAs and MPs, this is their work. This is their habit and naturally, they are compelled by their habits of spreading lies," alleged Kharge.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "This is democracy and to keep it alive, we are running by the Constitution. So, if the public is casting their votes based on their choices, then let them do it. We try to work. But, they are spreading confusion today, who have come to power by telling lies."

"They are making people awry; imposing their ideologies on people and diving society. They are the people who were born after independence and they say Congress didn't do anything for the country. They are saying all these things out of frustration," he added.

Further slamming PM Modi for his "paap" of pushing migrant labourers into difficulties during COVID comment, Kharge alleged that such statements are made as the Centre has no data and is "trying to hide mistakes."

"I condemn it. Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Delhi government should react to this. People were in trouble; had no shelter, food, water or clothes. Where would have they gone? Was helping them a mistake? It's not right to cover up your mistakes by taunting others," he said.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi on Monday slammed Congress over various issues, adding that the party has not shed its arrogance despite repetitive defeats.

PM Modi on Monday had said the Congress was banking on its "divide and rule" policy and had become the leader of "tukde tukde gang".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor